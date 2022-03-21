The Witcher 3 Secret Discovered After 6 Years

What appears to be one of the last secrets in The Witcher III: Wild Hunt has finally been discovered and confirmed seven years after the title was first released. The secret specifically involves the character Vivienne, who appears in the video game’s Blood and Wine expansion. Given that Blood and Wine actually released in 2016, this particular secret is only roughly six years old, but that’s still a significant amount of time for it to have remained hidden.

There is a particular quest involving Vivienne in Blood and Wine called The Warble of a Smitten Knight. Essentially, Vivienne has been cursed to look like a bird, and while the player as Geralt can lift that curse, Geralt also warns Vivienne that she could only live as long as the bird after the fact. As it turns out, and as YouTube user xLetalis discovered, that’s about seven years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It's kind of poetic that my 7-year Easter egg was found almost 7 years after the release of @witchergame.

Hats off to @xLetalis for his detective work on the game! https://t.co/bCXVFrOtbY — Philipp Weber (@PhiWeber) March 20, 2022

After completing the quest, Vivienne shows up on Skellige. As detailed by xLetalis, if a player then manages to move time forward by seven years through meditation or some other means, Vivienne can be found dead at Kaer Trolde Harbour in Yennefer’s room. Philipp Weber, CD Projekt Red’s Acting Lead Quest Designer on Cyberpunk 2077, was the one that hid this little Easter egg, and confirmed that this was, in fact, a secret he had hinted at previously wild also congratulating xLetalis.

“I’m not sure if it’s the last secret, but it for sure is pretty close,” Weber told IGN following the discovery of the secret. “Everyone hid so many details during the last months of development that people are probably still going to find something new one day. For sure this is the Easter Egg I hid the most out of all the ones I did, so it’s quite impressive it was finally found.”

As for the video game itself, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is currently actually available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are, following a delay last year, expected to release in Q2 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt right here.

What do you think about the newly discovered Easter egg in The Witcher III: Wild Hunt? Is this the kind of thing that you would like to check for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T IGN]