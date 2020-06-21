The Witcher Showrunner Teases How Geralt and Ciri Will Change Each Other in Season 2

✖

While there is currently no telling exactly when it might return for a second season, Netflix's The Witcher will at some point do so, and there will be lots to do and explore considering where the first season left things late last year. Of the major questions that still need answering or exploration, exactly how Ciri (Freya Allan) and Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) will respond to the new normal seems like the most obvious. And now showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has teased a bit about how all of that will play out in Season 2.

Warning: arguably some light spoilers for Netflix's The Witcher Season 1 follow.

"What I think is really fun about Geralt and Ciri is they are the most unexpected family you can imagine," Hissrich recently told The Wrap. "You have a witcher whose sole job is to kill things for money and you have a little girl who is trying to escape her past and it’s like, how do they come together? And to me, one of the most fun things we get to explore in Season 2 now is how they get to change and shift each other. Coming out of Season 1, you have a pretty good sense of who Ciri is, you have a pretty good sense of who Geralt is. And now we get to throw that all in a blender and see what happens when two people who are completely different have to be forced together in circumstances. And I think it’s really fun. It’s not always pretty. They will argue. They will fight. It will be two strangers coming together for the first time and being told, 'Nope, you’re gonna be together forever.' I think that their growth together into being a father and daughter is one of my favorite parts of the series."

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. A second season is in the works, but it has paused filming due to coronavirus concerns. It is reportedly set to pick back up this August. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

