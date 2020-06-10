The Witcher Season 2 to Reportedly Restart Production This August

✖

The Witcher was one of many productions that came to a stop during the coronavirus pandemic, and while things aren't returning to normal just yet, some studios are starting to set plans in place to ramp up production once more. According to a report from Redanian Intelligence, Netflix is one of those studios, as they are aiming to restart production of The Witcher season 2 in August, specifically the first week of August. The production halted early in the process of filming, so there is still quite a bit left to do. With 4 to 5 months of filming remaining, the earlier it can start back up the better, and it looks like August is the current target.

We still don't have an official release date for season 2 of The Witcher, but with the current filming schedule to go off of, it would seem summer of 2020 would be doable, though Netflix could hold off and keep the same December timeframe the first season occupied. We'll have to wait and see, but fingers crossed we don't have to wait too far into 2021 to finally see where things go for Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier.

Production on season 2 stopped after Kristofer Hivju tested positive for Covid-19, and Netflix released an official statement on it shortly thereafter.

"We paused production prior to becoming aware of (the cast member's diagnosis), but as a further precaution we will be closing production offices and Arborfield immediately and arranging for deep cleaning and disinfection," Netflix wrote in their email. "This means no one will have access to production offices or Arborfield during that time."

"We are in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the relevant individual. However, due to the nature of this production, it is recommended that crew and cast self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their temperature, and seek medical advice if they experience any symptoms."

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.