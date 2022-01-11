The Witcher Season 2 Is One of Netflix’s Most-Watched TV Seasons Ever

The first season of Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation arrived on the streaming service in 2018 and broke multiple records, becoming the most-watched series debut in the streamer’s history. The second season of the acclaimed fantasy series arrived on Netflix last month, and it has been following in its predecessor’s ultra-successful footsteps. While not quite as big as the debut season, The Witcher‘s sophomore outing has become one of Netflix’s most-watched TV seasons ever.

According to the new numbers from Netflix, subscribers around the globe viewed The Witcher Season 2 for a total of 462.5 million hours in its first 28 days on the service. As far as English language shows go, that’s the seventh-biggest debut for an original season ever on Netflix. The debut season of Bridgerton is at the top of the list, followed by Stranger Things: Season 3, The Witcher: Season 1, 13 Reasons Why: Season 2, 13 Reasons Why: Season 1, Maid (Limited Series), and You: Season 3.

The Witcher has established itself as one of the biggest hits in Netflix history, and only looks to continue that massive success with its next installment. Season 3 has already been ordered by the streaming service, but there is even more Witcher content coming before that.

Netflix revealed the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin at the end of The Witcher Season 2, unveiling the first look at the long-awaited prequel series to the franchise. Blood Origin, which should arrive sometime this year, tells the story of the first Witcher ever created.

You can check out the official description of The Witcher Season 2 below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

Have you been enjoying the second season of The Witcher on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!