The Witcher Season 2 is Finally Streaming on Netflix

After a two year wait for The Witcher fans Netflix has finally released the eight-episode second season of the hit TV series. Henry Cavill returns to lead the show as Geralt of Rivia and if the reviews are to be believed then the new batch of episodes are a huge improvement of what came before. The first season of The Witcher scored only a 68% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, hardly rotten but not “Certified Fresh” either, but as of this writing season two is officially Certified Fresh with a 96% approval rating, higher than any of the Marvel Studios shows on Disney+!

Joining Cavill in the series are Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others.

ComicBook.coms own Matt Aguilar called The Witcher season two “more than worth the wait” and rated it a 4.5 out of 5. He wrote in part: “The Witcher season 2 improves upon the original in almost every way. Many of the new additions manage to flesh out the world and its mythology even more, and as for the core four, they embrace their characters in new ways by delving into their humanity, their vulnerabilities, and their fear. The result is a season of can’t-miss television, and it’s a season that should delight any fan of the franchise.”

Even Witcher author and creator Andrzej Sapkowski was impressed with the new episodes, writing in a statement: “I congratulate Lauren and her team on their excellent work. Adapting my books is not an easy task. I watched with great joy, and I hope for an even more epic season 3.”

The Witcher season two is now streaming with season three already ordered by Netflix.

