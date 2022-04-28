Today's Wordle Is Another Streak-Breaker

✖

The dreaded "Wordle 313 X" is trending this morning on Twitter, which means that Wordle players are struggling with today's puzzle. After several days of easy puzzles, Wordle has given fans a tough puzzle and many players are falling victim to its tricks. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today's Wordle? Today's word suffers from two issues – it contains two uncommon letters and it shares its final four letters with two other words. It also doesn't help that its middle three letters are relatively common and add several more potential solutions to today's puzzle. We've seen plenty of players get the middle three letters correct, but struggle to fill the first and final letters on Twitter.

To avoid getting caught in that guessing game, remember that Normal Mode players can eliminate answers by using a word that contains letters from possible answers. So, if you need to choose between POUND, ROUND, and SOUND, it might be easier to burn a guess with a word like PURRS to determine which one of those answers is correct.

Still stumped on today's Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 313 is...ZESTY. Be sure to check out WordleBot if you want some tips on how to improve your Wordle game. WordleBot notes that it takes an average of 4.5 tries to solve today's puzzle.

Let us know if you got today's Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in four tries!