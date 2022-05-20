Today's Wordle #335 Continues Streak of Tough Puzzles

✖

Players are once again struggling with a rough Wordle puzzle. The dreaded "Wordle 335 X" is trending this morning on Twitter, as Wordle players share their failed guesses and commiserate about broken streaks. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past month has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today's Wordle? The main problem with today's answer is that it's made up almost entirely of common letters with multiple possible solutions. Although players should be able to figure out four of the letters easily, they might have more of an issue figuring out their correct placement due to the number of potential answers.

If you get stuck between multiple answers, remember that Normal Mode players can eliminate answers by using a word that contains letters from possible answers. So, if you need to choose between POUND, ROUND, and SOUND, it might be easier to burn a guess with a word like PURRS to determine which one of those answers is correct. Please note that players should refresh their browsers to ensure that their puzzle is up to date, as The New York Times recently updated the game to remove a potentially problematic answer.

Still stumped on today's Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 334 is...GAMER. Be sure to check out WordleBot if you want some tips on how to improve your Wordle game. WordleBot notes that it takes an average of 4.5 tries to solve today's puzzle.

Let us know if you got today's Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in five tries!