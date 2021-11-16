World of Darkness Nexus Announced, Adds Digital Toolset to Vampire: The Masquerade and Other Games

World of Darkness is getting its own comprehensive digital toolset. Demiplane has announced a new multi-year licensing agreement to create World of Darkness Nexus, an official digital toolset for the World of Darkness tabletop roleplaying games, which includes Vampire: The Masquerade, Werewolf: the Apocalypse, and the upcoming Hunter: The Reckoning. The new digital toolset will launch in 2022 and will include a digital reader, rules and lore compendium, character builder, and interactive character sheet. World of Darkness Nexus will also have a matchmaking and video chat to help players find and participate in roleplaying game sessions.

This is the second major digital toolset announced by Demiplane in recent weeks. The company also recently announced plans to launch Pathfinder Nexus, a game that integrates digital toolsets for Pathfinder 2E. Demiplane’s Chief Development Officer Adam Bradford was previously one of the founders of D&D Beyond, a digital toolset for Dungeons & Dragons credited for helping to streamline character creation and rules and contributing to that game’s immense growth in recent years.

“There’s really nothing like World of Darkness. The rich lore and unique feel of the setting leads to such compelling characters that you want to find out what happens to them,” said Bradford in a press release announcing the new system. “World of Darkness Nexus will allow players to engage with those characters in new ways and make preparing and telling great stories together more convenient than ever.”

“Our partnership with Demiplane signals a new era for World of Darkness TTRPG players and Storytellers with less bookkeeping so they can get to the fun parts of roleplaying faster. World of Darkness Nexus assembles all official game content in a convenient and accessible way for players, whether they are new to World of Darkness TTRPGs or have been playing for decades,” Sean Greaney, Brand Manager for World of Darkness, said in the same press release. “Demiplane’s tools allow players to focus on what they love, creating stories with their characters and sharing those stories with their friends, with all the speed and ease that technology allows. We welcome the entire Vamily to check out the World of Darkness Nexus when it launches into Early Access next year.”

A trailer for the new service was also released, giving fans an early look at some of its features:

World of Darkness officially launched in 1991 with Vampire: The Masquerade, in which players took on the persona of a vampire belonging to one of several clans lurking in the background of modern society. The world expanded with numerous spinoffs, each of which explored some facet of supernatural life lurking just underneath the surface. At one point, Vampire: The Masquerade was the second-highest selling tabletop RPG after Dungeons & Dragons. Although not as popular as it was in its peak, World of Darkness still has a large fan-following, with a number of spinoff video games, comic books, and tabletop games still coming out to this day.