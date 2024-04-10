World of Warcraft Announces WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria

When World of Warcraft Classic launched in 2019, it provided veteran fans with a fun way to travel back in time and play the mega-popular MMO the way they fondly remembered it. After all, World of Warcraft has become incredibly vast over the years, with nine expansions (and a tenth on the way) over the past few decades. However, WoW Classic also started to add some of those early expansions as it grew and Cataclysm Classic is set to launch later this year. Today, the developers at Blizzard announced a brand-new project that's coming to modern WoW as part of the upcoming 10.2.7 patch. It's calling the new feature WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria and seems to sit somewhere between modern World of Warcraft and WoW Classic.

What is WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria?

Patch 10.2.7 and WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is now on the PTR!



Learn more: https://t.co/OkiC5aCgzB pic.twitter.com/ASX1QG4Dfw — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) April 10, 2024

As mentioned, WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria is somewhere between a full relaunch of Mists in Classic and a new way to play modern World of Warcraft. This limited-time mode lets players make a brand-new level 10 character and quickly level them up to 70. However, it's not simply a rehash of Mists. Loot has been given a complete overhaul, which allows for what Blizzard calls "uncapped progression."

That means players will constantly get new gear to give themselves a better chance of surviving tougher content. Of course, they'll be getting everything at a greatly increased pace, so expect progression to come at you fast. That's perfect for the mode because it's limited-time, but it also means that you'll have plenty of time to earn new transmogs, mounts, titles, and more by completing various achievements.

It's also worth noting that Blizzard is implementing a new currency called Bronze. Even if the drops you're getting don't improve your gear, you can always turn them in for Bronze, which you can use to purchase gear upgrades and account-bound cosmetics. So, using Bronze, you're able to gain rewards that you'll use even when the event ends, making it a fun way to earn new cosmetics for your main characters.

While it might seem odd that the team isn't holding Mists content back for a future WoW Classic release, it has been fun to see Blizzard experimenting with World of Warcraft over the last several months. Most recently, modern WoW fans got a new battle royale mode called Plunderstorm. WoW Classic fans got the Seasons of Discovery mode, greatly changing how the team adds new content to the old mode. There's also the official Hardcore mode support in Classic, finally giving full support to the fan-favorite activity. Now, with WoW Remix, there's going to be even more ways to play.

World of Warcraft Update 10.2.7 and WoW Remix are set to launch this spring on PC. It will be the final patch leading into the upcoming Worldsoul saga, beginning with The War Within later this year.