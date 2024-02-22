World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore Self-Found Mode Launches Next Week

Last year, developer Blizzard Entertainment introduced Hardcore Mode into World of Warcraft Classic. Players had been taking on the challenge for years using third-party resources, but the new release baked it directly into the game. As you'd expect, the mode breathed new life into the game, giving players a brand-new way to experience WoW Classic. However, some felt the original version of the mode was a bit too easy. To that end, Blizzard is introducing a new Self-Found option into Hardcore Mode. Using this, players can play an updated version of Hardcore Mode that takes away all potential outside help in World of Warcraft Classic.

World of Warcraft Classic Gets Self-Found Mode

Hardcore Self-Found Mode arrives February 29!



😀 Open to new characters on Hardcore servers

🫠 No Trading, Mail or Auction House

🥲 Permanently opt out at any point



In the original version of Hardcore Mode in World of Warcraft Classic, players were able to get help from either friends or their alt characters. If you wanted to use outside sources, you could give your hardcore players boosts through the in-game mail system or trading. Self-Found Mode takes that all away.

This is the purest form of Hardcore Mode in WoW Classic. If you decide to turn it on when making a new Hardcore character, you won't be able to send or receive mail for other players or buy and sell on the Auction House. Trading will also be disabled, meaning there's essentially no way for anyone to help you outside of questing together. Financially, you are on your own and will need to build up your stockpile of Gold without even being able to sell goods at the Auction House. Self-Made Mode launches on February 29th.

If you decide you don't like the mode, you can turn it off in one of the main cities for your faction. However, it's important to note that if you turn it off, you'll never be able to turn it back on. Make sure you're committed before you make that choice. It's also worth saying that if your Self-Found character dies, it's not necessarily the end. You can take any Hardcore character and move them over to a non-Hardcore realm to keep them alive. That's a one-way trip though.

What's Next For World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is officially in an expansion year. At BlizzCon, the team announced that three new expansions are being worked on concurrently. The War Within is the first one on the docket, and it's set to launch toward the end of the summer. Of course, that window could move around slightly in the future. The last two expansions both came out in November, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if The War Within fell back a month or two.

On the WoW Classic side of things, players are deep into the second phase of the Season of Discovery. WoW SoD Phase 2 launched on February 8th and brought the level cap up to Level 40. Phase 3 will kick off later this year and is rumored to be bringing Sunken Temple as the core piece of content.