World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic Release Date, Roadmap Announced

World of Warcraft Classic‘s next adventure, Cataclysm, now has a release date, with Deathwing’s rage unleashed upon on Azeroth on May 20 and pre-patch event beginning later this month, April 30. World of Warcraft Cataclysm Classic is the next chapter in the journey of Classic World of Warcraft and brings cataclysmic changes including new raids, nine dungeons, seven new zones, and more.

The official World of Warcraft X also released a full roadmap not only for the release of all Cataclysm Classic but for future updates as well, including:

Pre-Patch – April 30



Launch – May 20



Rise of the Zandalari – July 2024



Rage of the Firelands – October 2024



Hour of Twilight – January 2025



What’s Coming?

The Cataclysm Classic pre-expansion patch marks the beginning of the destruction of Azeroth and will introduce a variety of systems changes on April 30, including:

New Player Races: Goblin and Worgen



New Race and Class Combinations



Leveling Updates: Level through a changed landscape in Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms from level 1 through 60.



Class Updates: New Talents, Trees, spells and More



New Race and Class Combinations



New Profession: Archaeology



New Feature: Transmog Collection



Updated Character and Gear Stats



With the full launch on May 20, players can begin their journey from level 80 – 85, adventuring through new zones, dungeons, PvP combat in Tol Barad, and more:

7 New Zones: Mount Hyjal, Vash’jir, Twilight Highlands, Uldum, Deepholm, Kezan, and Gilneas.



9 New Dungeons: Blackrock Caverns, Throne of the Tides, Vortex Pinnacle, The Stonecore, The Lost City of Tol’vir, The Halls of Origination, Grim Batol, Deadmines, Shadowfang Keep



Dungeon Journal Introduced



3 New Raid Dungeons: Throne of the Four Winds, Blackwing Descent, and Bastion of Twilight



Flexible Raid Lock system: Allowing players to do both 10 and 25-player raids in the same week.



Tol Barad PvP Zone



Darkmoon Island: Discover the mysteries Silas Darkmoon has in store for you.



Flying in Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor



Some items will no longer be available or harder to obtain along with the pre-expansion patch’s launch, and it’s important to note that as the world undergoes changes the availability of some rare mounts and items is affected. These changes include:

Swift Zulian Tiger: Zul’Gurub is changing from a raid to a leveling zone and this mount will no longer be obtainable.



Swift Razzashi Raptor: This mount will also no longer be obtainable after the change to Zul’Gurub.



Razzashi Hatchling: With the change to Zul’Gurub, this non-combat pet will no longer be obtainable.



Tome of Polymorph: Turtle: This tome will continue to be available through other means.



Crusader’s White/Black Warhorse and Swift Alliance Steed/Swift Horde Wolf: As the attempt-based tribute system is being removed from Heroic Trial of the Crusader, the Argent Crusade Tribute Chest will no longer spawn, and these mounts will no longer be obtainable.



Reins of the Blue Drake: This mount will once again be available from defeating 10-player Malygos without needing to use the Dungeon Finder. The Reins of the Azure Drake will only be available on 25-player Malygos.



Mimiron’s Head: This mount will change to be a very low drop chance when defeating 25-player Yogg’Saron with no Keepers assisting you.



Invincible: This mount will change to be a very low drop chance when defeating Heroic 25-player Lich King.



While Cataclysm Classic only requires a World of Warcraft subscription or Game Time to play, there are additional upgrades available to purchase to enhance the experience. With the Blazing Heroic Pack, players will receive a variety of pets, mounts, and more, all of which they can also receive by purchasing the Blazing Epic Adventure Upgrade which includes additional character stat bonuses. Additional details including quest and loremaster changes can be read on the official Blizzard Entertainment news page for Cataclysm Classic.

Are you looking forward to Cataclysm Classic? Let us know in the comments!