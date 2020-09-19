New World of Warcraft Movie Reportedly in the Works

✖

A new World of Warcraft movie is reportedly in the works and that’s good news for fans of the series. Legendary Pictures already has the next WOW entry in development according to Daniel Ritchman. Travis Fimmel of Vikings fame starred in the original film, which didn’t exactly light the world on fire in America. However, Warcraft did some tidy numbers in overseas markets indicating that the appetite is there for some CGI chaos. Duncan Moon directed the first effort and has been adamant that there was more room to explore the World of Warcraft lore in subsequent projects. One would only need to look to Blizzard themselves for proof of this concept. They’re busy adding more pages to the already hefty tome of lore in the series and don’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

Back in 2017, Fimmel told Crave that working on Vikings really helped him collect the skills for Warcraft.

“It certainly helps. It’s very different. Warcraft is very motion capture-oriented and special effects-orientated and we wear costumes that I couldn’t get through a door with all the armor.,” he began. “You can’t lift your arms above your head with that on, but Vikings is a bit more natural with the fighting.”

With respect to how big of a property the Warcraft series is, the actor was absolutely aware of what he would be stepping into. Anytime you enter such a large project with established fans, you have to be ready to deliver for that built-in audience.

Himmel continued, “No, I wasn’t at all. It’s amazing how many people play the game. I saw all the visuals. The movie is so close to Warcraft. They really kept it true to the game and you get a pretty good sense of the game just from what we’re doing on set…I’ve never been much of a gamer.”

Also, because fantasy is such a wide category, there is probably some overlap between established fans of the actor’s work and WoW.

“I think it’s a great show for the mentality of gamers. They like the games that are full of action, they like strategy,” he added. “That’s so much what Vikings is about, the strategy and how they can overcome great obstacles. And there’s action everywhere, and women that are very easy to watch. “

Would you be interested in another WoW movie? Let us know down in the comments!