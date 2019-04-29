World War Z Sells “Way Above Expectations” on PC, Devs Thank Epic Games

The Left 4 Dead-like title from Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive was released recently, and players appear to be enjoying themselves while taking down hordes of the undead. That said, it would seem that World War Z has been doing pretty well for itself, as the developers have stated the sales for the game are “way above expectations,” especially on PC. In addition to this, the devs are thanking Epic Games and their title being exclusive to the Epic Games Store for it being so successful on PC.

“Overall the U.S. and EU have been equally strong in sales. We have had 70,000 people playing at once across all platforms, with very similar distribution among PC (Epic Games Store), PS4 and Xbox,” Saber CEO Matthew Karch said. “What surprises us is the fact that sales outside of the U.S. on the Epic Store have been so strong, with the U.S. being only one quarter of sales.”

In a different statement released by Saber Interactive, Karch said, “Saber is extremely thrilled by the performance of the game on all platforms. On the PC specifically, we are performing way above expectations thanks to the support we have received from the Epic Games Store. Moving forward, we’ll continue to work on growing the game and its community with new improvements, stability updates and bonus gameplay content, beginning very soon with a special new mission for the Tokyo episode.”

That Tokyo episode, of course, was revealed earlier by the developers. The upcoming World War Z DLC will be free to all players, and it will include a new Tokyo mission as well as a special zombie that will be everywhere. You can read more about it right here.

World War Z is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. For more about the game:

“World War Z takes players on a zombie-packed journey of unique survivor stories all around the world, including New York, Moscow, Jerusalem and more. Powered by Saber’s dynamic Swarm Engine™, the game unleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time on players for a heart-pounding action experience. Work together with your teammates, using deadly weapons, explosives, turrets, traps and barricades to dismember and demolish the undead menace, then level up and customize your heroes to survive even more difficult challenges.”

Battle swarms of hundreds of zombies in gruesomely spectacular firefights

Coop story-driven campaigns

Fight other survivors in Player vs Player vs Zombies modes

Level 6 character classes and weapon upgrades to take on greater challenges

