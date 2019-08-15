WWE 2K20: Everything Included In First Originals DLC Bump In The Night

WWE fans have been wondering what exactly 2K’s WWE 2K20 Originals would consist of, and now they’ve answered some of those questions with the reveal of the first Originals DLC pack. The pack will be called Bump In The Night and will contain a host of horror-themed characters, arenas, and content for modes like 2K Towers and Showcase. Fans will also get several new items for their created characters and new arena parts, and if you just want some new playable characters you’ll get that too in The Fiend and redesigned versions of Finn Balor, Aleister Black, Randy Orton, and more. To make things easy we’ve included the entire list of what’s included in the new DLC below.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt playable character

New 2K Showcase:

An alternate “Swampfather” version of Bray Wyatt has amassed otherworldly power, becoming

an embodiment of the swamp itself. He lures Finn Bálor to his compound to recruit Finn’s

Demon into his group of powered Superstars, which he calls his “Family.” Finn is forced to fight

in a series of matches against members of Wyatt’s Family until finally, the power within Finn

Bálor is unleashed. Exclusive commentary brings the story to life.

Story 2K Towers:

– “The Fiend” – “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt stars in his own tower

– “All Fed Up” – “Fed-Up” Sheamus is forced to take on some of his former fellow Superstars, who have all become zombies

– “Nowhere to Run” – “Twisted” Nikki Cross looks to “play” with other Superstars in her own twisted game

– “One of the Family” – “The Swampfather” Bray Wyatt decides to bring on one of his past recruits. Can Daniel Bryan avoid becoming one of “The Swampfather’s” thralls?

– “Nowhere to Hide” – “Survivor” Mandy Rose has had enough of “Twisted” Nikki Cross and her games. She’s going to do what she can to put an end to the madness

Horror-themed WWE Superstar Characters

– “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

– “Demon King” Finn Bálor

– “The Swampfather” Bray Wyatt

– FrankenStrowman

– “Wicked” Aleister Black

– “Unleashed Apex Predator” Randy Orton

– “Fed-Up” Sheamus

– +2 mystery versions of WWE Superstars

Arenas:

– Wyatt Swamp Arena

– Cemetery Brawl Arena

Horror-Themed Creation:

– Dozens of Create-a-Superstar parts

– New Create-an-Arena parts

– New weapons

– New moves

You can find the official description of WWE 2K20 Originals below.

“WWE 2K20 Originals are a series of four downloadable content packs each based around a different theme and all-new fictional realm. These are the core downloadable content offerings for WWE 2K20 and each will include a unique 2K Showcase, 2K Towers, playable characters, creation suite parts, new weapons and arenas, and so much more, set to its unique theme. The first WWE 2K20 Originals pack is called Bump in the Night* and is based around a horror theme (details above). More information on the other three WWE 2K20 Originals will be available in the coming months. All WWE 2K20 Originals will be released by spring 2020.”

WWE 2K20 hits stores on October 22nd, and it will come included in the Collector’s Edition of the game but can also be purchased separately for $14.99.

Are you excited to play as The Fiend? Let us know in the comments and you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE 2K20!