WWE Superstars The Rock, Becky Lynch, and More Invade Brawlhalla for SummerSlam Event

SummerSlam is right around the corner, and WWE is celebrating the occasion with a new SummerSlam event in Ubisoft‘s fighting game Brawlhalla. Starting tomorrow fans will be able to play in a special SummerSlam themed event with four WWE superstars, and each one will cost 300 Mammoth Coins each. The roster includes Dwayne The Rock Johnson, John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Xavier Woods, and you can also get a brand new free game mode to go along with them.

The new mode is called Brawldown, and it includes a wrestling ring, breakable tables, and rope physics. Even better is that while the event is a limited time, the WWE crossovers will still be available to buy and play with after the event, so the fun doesn’t have to stop after SummerSlam.

You can check out each superstar’s full description below, and you can see them in action in the trailer above.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is an Epic Crossover for Sentinel – Signature attacks include a flaming bull, lava, and magma rocks.

John Cena is an Epic Crossover for Hattori – Signature attacks use the ring ropes, fog and camera flashes.

Becky Lynch is an Epic Crossover for Gnash – Signature attacks include a giant green fire fist and a table to send her opponents flying.

Xavier Woods is an Epic Crossover for Bodvar – Signature attacks include his tag team partners, Kofi Kingston and Big E from The New Day.

The action looks ridiculously fun, and each superstar features signature attacks. For fans of The New Day, the Xavier Woods crossover even includes his buddies Big E and Kofi Kingston as well as Francesca the trombone, and you can check out some screens from the game above.

You can check out the official description for Brawlhalla below.

“Developed by Blue Mammoth, Brawlhalla is an epic free-to-play platform fighting game that brings players to the fight for glory in the halls of Valhalla. Choosing from over 40 unique characters, players can jump into single-player and co-op modes as well as online and local competitions. With more than 25 million players, Brawlhalla is available on PC, the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and the Nintendo Switch system.”

Will you be giving the WWE stars in Brawlhalla a go? Let us know in the comments and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!