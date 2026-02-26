After 32 Years, Some Of Marvel’s Best Arcade Classics Are Finally Playable Again

In a sudden announcement, Marvel has revealed a surprise collection to bring back some of its oldest arcade titles to modern systems. Some of the games in this bundle are multiple decades old, almost becoming lost media in ways for their lack of playability on newer systems. However, the Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Steam are all about to re-live Marvel’s glory days in arcades in 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

8-bit arcade games have been lost in translation from arcades for quite some time, with many only being available on the first generations of home consoles from the 90’s and early 2000’s. Although some of the best Marvel games out there range from robust fighting games to AAA action-adventure experiences, the classic beat-em-ups or sidescrollers from that era hold a lot of nostalgia. With new online play and revitalized systems, players can expect this arcade collection to bring back a lot of good memories.

Marvel MaXimum Collection Brings Back 13 Classic Arcade & Handheld Marvel Games

Courtesy of Marvel Games

Marvel MaXimum Collection is an assortment of arcade games from as far back as 1992, over 30 years ago. 13 different console and handheld titles are coming to this bundle, from classic arcade experiences like X-Men: The Arcade Game to lesser known features like the Silver Surfer scrolling adventure that played similar to the Contra series. Among the games available, players can replay:

X-Men: The Arcade Game

Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge

Captain American and the Avengers

Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage

Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety

Silver Surfer

Titles like X-Men: The Arcade Game come with six-player online multiplayer, allowing you and your friends to fight together using robust rollback netcode. This level of online functionality will make it easy to link up with anyone you know. Arcade, home console, and handheld versions of some games make for great single-player runs or local co-op adventures, emulating the original feel of certain titles from the arcade days.

Rare Titles Like Spider-Man & Venom: Maximum Carnage Are Playable Again After 30+ Years

Games like Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage and Separation Anxiety are incredibly special in the collection, as they have been absent from players’ hands since the Super Nintendo or Sega Genesis. To have these games back in any capacity is great for fans who remember the solid beat-em-up classics from back in the arcade days. When you consider the extra content present in the Marvel MaXimum Collection, this news only gets better.

This collection allows you to save anywhere in any game, giving you the option to return to your progress in each title. In-game rewind features add to this, allowing you to go back to your favorite moments. With cheat menus, new music, a museum with extra art from certain games, and other features, the Marvel MaXimum Collection promises tons of amazing call backs to a specific era of Marvel’s games, invoking plenty of sentimental excitement along the way.

What do you think about the Marvel MaXimum Collection‘s bundle of games? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!