Popular Xbox 360 Game Is Now Only $1.49

A popular Xbox 360 game -- playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility -- is now only $1.49, courtesy of a new Microsoft Store sale. The game in question is normally $9.99, so this represents a savings of $8.50. That said, the deal is only available for seven more days at the moment of writing this. In other words, the deal expires next week on May 23. Until then, all Xbox users can nab Saints Row 2 for roughly the price of a soda.

Released in 2008 by developer Volition and publisher THQ Nordic, Saints Row 2 is often a Saints Row fan's favorite Saints Row game. The second installment in the series, much like the first installment (which is also on sale for $1.49), is notably less over-the-top and more entrenched in being a parody of gang culture than follow-up entries. The game only garnered an 83 on Metacritic when it was released, which is a very respectable score, however, it's seemingly remembered even more fondly than this score suggests. It also has way more bangers than other games, including So Sick by Ne-Yo, I Luv It by Young Jeezy, and Me & U by Cassie. You can't beat that, though the first game does come close with its soundtrack.

"Saints Row 2 brings true freedom to open-world gaming. Players can play as who they want, how they want, and with whomever they want in this sequel to the much acclaimed and tremendously successful Saints Row," reads an official pitch of the game. "Set years after the original, the player finds himself in a Stilwater both familiar and strange and challenged with bringing the Saints back as the rightful kings of Stilwater and bringing vengeance to those who wronged him."

