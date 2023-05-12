Xbox Game Pass Users Losing Access to Three Highly Rated Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing not one, not two, not three, but four games on May 15, which is only three days away at the moment of publishing. Of these four games, three of them are highly-rated titles and thus their presence will be missed. Thankfully, if you're on console, only one of these three games concerns you as the other two are limited to the PC version of the subscription service.

The most notable of the three games is likely 2015's Her Story, a game with a 91 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, the other two games are Hearts of Iron IV and Umurangi Generation, two games with Metacritic scores in the 80s and even higher ratings on Steam where both are almost universally praised. Below, you can check out a trailer for each game and read more about each game as well.

Her Story (PC): "Her Story is the award winning video game from Sam Barlow, creator of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories and Aisle. A crime fiction game with non-linear storytelling, Her Story revolves around a police database full of live action video footage. It stars Viva Seifert, actress and one half of the band Joe Gideon and the Shark."

Hearts of Iron IV (PC): "Take command of the world's mightiest war machine, managing industry, diplomacy and battle plans to defend your interests and dominate the planet in Hearts of Iron IV. This grand strategy wargame offers both deep historical gameplay and tantalizing alternate histories as the dramatic events of the Second World War unfold on your computer. Hearts of Iron IV is a compelling simulation of modern war that rewards replay and strategic thinking."

Umurangi Generation (PC and Console): "Umurangi Generation is a first person photography game in the shitty future. Set in Tauranga Aotearoa off the back of an impending crisis you are a courier for the Tauranga Express. Throughout the game you will unlock a variety of lenses and equipment."

As long as each game is available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, each is available to subscribers to purchase with a 20 percent discount. As for the pair of subscription services, both are available via the same platforms -- Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC -- but one, the former, is $10 a month, while the latter is $15 a month.