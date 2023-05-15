Highly Rated Xbox Game Now Free via Xbox Live Gold

A highly rated game, available via both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, is now free via Xbox Live Gold, courtesy of Games With Gold. The offer is available until June 15. During this time, the game in question is completely free to download, no strings attached. After this window, the game will revert back to its normal price of $14.99. And right now the game is not available via Xbox Game Pass, so this is the only way to play it for "free."

The mystery game in question is Hoa, an award-winning puzzle-platformer, from developer Skrollcat Studio and publisher PM Studios. On Xbox, the game only has two reviews on Metacritic -- one of which is a score of 83, while the other is a score of 70 -- however, on Steam it has a wealth of user reviews. So far, the game has amassed 1,760 user reviews, 90 percent of which are positve, giving the game a "Very Positive" user review rating.

"Hoa is a beautiful puzzle-platforming game that features breathtaking hand-painted art, lovely music, and a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere," reads an official blurb about the game. "Experience the magic of nature and imagination as you play the main character, Hoa, on her journey through breathtaking environments back to where it all began."

According to How Long to Beat, Hoa is two to three hours long, which isn't very long. That said, it's free, and according to many, this two to three hours is quite good. It's unclear how much hard drive space it takes up on Xbox consoles, but the file size should be miniscule considering the length of the game and the style of the game.

