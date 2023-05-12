Xbox Series X Fans Divided Over Major Change to Console

Microsoft is finally making a long-overdue change to Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Since the pair of Xbox consoles launched in 2020, early adopters have been criticizing the home screen -- also known as the dashboard -- of the pair of the consoles. And technically, these complaints started before this back on the Xbox One as the Xbox Series X|S dashboard is the same as the redesigned Xbox One dashboard that released not that long before Xbox Series X|S. Fast-forward a few years and Microsoft finally flat out acknowledged the issues with the design and has already made changes, which are currently in testing. That said, while these changes aren't out yet, we know what these changes look like as they've been previewed both officially and unofficially.

The largest complaint lodged agaisnt the current design, the design being replaced, is that the icons clutter the screen and you can't make out the background. This is coupled with complaints there are icons that are strictly just ads. To this end, Xbox fans have called for these to be removed or at least be more customizable. These latter two requests have not been addressed, but the redesign does make the icons smaller and moves them to the bottom of the screen. The result is a much more minimalist design that many Xbox fans have been very receptive to.

"After using it for some time now, the new Xbox Home feels fantastic," writes Xbox fan account and content creator Klobrille of the changes. "Dynamic Backgrounds really shine here. I did provide some Xbox Insider feedback on smoother/faster background transitions and more, but this is on track to be one of the best Xbox Home screens yet."

As you would expect, many echo this take, however, others aren't as impressed, citing the ads being an issue, the lack of symmetry between the two rows of icons on the main screen, and much more. Of course, you can't make everyone happy when it comes to design, but it seems there is enough negative feedback to suggest there's still room for improvement. That said, there's no doubting this, while perhaps not perfect, is a huge step in the right direction.

I wish they'd just make the second row the same size as the top row. Hopefully Beta ring gets it ASAP though. — Matthew Garbett (@LinkofHyrule89) May 7, 2023

I think underneath the main home/tom screen, it's still too bloated of necessary stuff like Store news, membership suggestions etc. Only 2 pins max, + the pin tabs only display AFTER, Gamepass recently added tab? Why? I already pay for GP, I know which games I want to play or… pic.twitter.com/qgkbEN4jbB — Aurélien Tessier 🐺 (@AceParty) May 7, 2023

nah still not it. Need to remove the apps from the recently used row. need to either let us resize tiles or make the sponsored row smaller. — PawPaw Swag (@PawPawSwagg) May 7, 2023

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series dashboard? As for when general consumers will get their hands on it? There's still no word, but the expectation is it will be in the coming months.