Xbox Avatars Get Free ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Outfits

Xbox One owners can now make their Avatars look just like the superheroes from Avengers: Infinity War with some new outfits and props that are available in the Avatar Marketplace.

Whether you’re looking for a companion to hang around your Avatar or an entirely new look for your Xbox persona, the Xbox Avatar Marketplace has something for you. With 19 different items to choose from including the separate but identical options for both male and female Avatars, the Avatar Marketplace has everything from Captain America to Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet to Doctor Strange’s Cloak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full list of the Xbox Avatar items through the Avatar Marketplace, but we’ve also got each of the items below along with the items’ categories. Every item that’s shown in the list is available for male or female Avatars as well, so anybody can dress up as Gamora, Black Panther, or Iron Man with these Avatar costumes.

Captain America Suit (Costume)

Gamora Suit (Costume)

Star Lord Suit (Costume)

Thor Suit (Costume)

Black Panther Suit (Costume)

Rocket Companion (Prop)

Iron Man Suit (Costume)

Hulk Companion (Prop)

Black Widow Suit (Costume)

Groot Companion (Prop)

Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet (Prop)

Doctor Strange’s Cloak (Prop)

With many of the characters that’ll be seen in Avengers: Infinity War accounted for in the Avatar Marketplace, there’s one member of the team that’s notably absent from the options. Much like the rest of the promotional material that’s been seen leading up to the premiere of the movie, Hawkeye is nowhere to be found in the Avatar Marketplace. That means no bows, no quivers, no nothing to make your Avatar look like the hero. Hawkeye has been excluded from posters and other previews of Avengers: Infinity War in the past and his absence has even raised the question of whether or not Marvel is intentionally editing out his character from trailers to keep Avengers fans in the dark. Where Hawkeye is in the new Avengers movie remains unknown, but it’s at least certain that you won’t be finding him in the Avatar Marketplace, at least not at this time.

The Avatar items are all available for free through the store as well, so you won’t have to spend anything on your new look. If you head to the individual Avatar items’ pages, such as the one for the Captain America Suit, you can also sign in to your account to preview what the item would look like on your Avatar before you download it.