Xbox and Bethesda Will Reportedly Hold Joint Press Conference at E3 2021

Although it might have already been a given after Microsoft formally acquired Bethesda earlier this year, it has now been confirmed that the two entities will be hosting a press conference together next month during E3 2021. This marks the first time in recent years that Bethesda won't be holding its own separate event to talk about games that it is releasing from its own label.

The information regarding this Bethesda and Xbox event at E3 2021 comes by way of Matt Booty, the director of Xbox Game Studios. Speaking to French publication Le Figaro in a new interview, Booty said that Xbox and Bethesda will be coming together to hold a conference later this summer. Specifically, Booty acknowledged that this event will be happening within the next few weeks. Although E3 2021 wasn't outright mentioned as the location in which this presentation will occur, the timelines match up given that the annualized industry event also happens to be just a couple of weeks out.

- Microsoft ne touche pas aux services "édition" de Bethesda (marketing, ventes, communication, bureaux à l'étranger...) et ne veut pas imposer ses propres équipes.

- Priorité : laisser aux studios leur liberté créative (cela vaut pour tous les autres rachats de studios par Xbox) — Chloé Woitier ☕ (@W_Chloe) May 20, 2021

As for what Bethesda and Xbox might talk about at this time? Well, that's the question on everyone's mind. On the Xbox side of things, the company will surely touch on forthcoming first-party titles such as Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2. For Bethesda, recent rumors over the past few days have indicated that the publishing label is finally ready to talk more about Starfield, which is the next game from Fallout and The Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda Game Studios. While Starfield is said to appear at this time, the title itself reportedly won't be launching until later next year.

So when it comes to Xbox and Bethesda at E3 2021, what are you hoping to see from both entities? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments section or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.