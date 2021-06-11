Xbox and Bethesda Share New Details on How to Watch the Games Showcase Event

✖

Xbox’s games showcase event it’ll conduct alongside Bethesda is just a few days away now with the big event scheduled to take place on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT. In the buildup to the presentation where we’ll hopefully learn more about games like Halo Infinite and other titles in the works for Xbox platforms, Xbox shared on Friday some additional details on how the stream will be conducted. Some of those details are new while others were already known, but it’s all a nice recap regardless to prep people for the presentation.

The event itself will start at 10 a.m. PT on June 13th, but if you want to get things started sooner than that, you can hop into the stream at 9:30 a.m. PT to take part in the Xbox FanFest Watch Party. There, you’ll find a “&A with special guests from Team Xbox and Bethesda” with more with an option to sign up as a FanFest attendee here.

As for the specifics of the stream itself, we knew already that it would last for about 90 minutes. That detail has stayed the same in today’s rundown of what to expect from the event with Xbox teasing again that the event will be “packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more.”

For those planning on watching the stream right as it takes place, know that it’ll be streamed in 1080p at 60FPS, so what you see won’t actually be indicative of what the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles and PCs can do whenever they’re playing the games that are shown. For a better look at the potential of the games, Xbox advised people o watch the rebroadcast after it’s uploaded to the Xbox YouTube channel since that one will display in 4K at 60FPS. The stream will be broadcasted in multiple languages and will also offer a version with American Sign Language as well as Audio Descriptions for those who require it.

If you’re unable to watch the stream itself and won’t even be able to watch the rebroadcast right after it’s uploaded, you’ll be able to keep up with all the news via the Xbox Wire, too. Xbox said it’d be publishing written recaps of the announcements as they happen during the stream with those all located within the Xbox Wire blog.

