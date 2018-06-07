Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Talks Gaming Beyond ‘Generations’

E3 2018 kicks off this week, so it’s understandable that the topic of “what’s next” is all around us. With Xbox One and PlayStation 4 being some of the first conferences to hit, many gamers are wondering what the future holds for their gaming pleasures. According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, there will be more of an “evolution” in the generations to come than we’ve previously seen.

Spencer told recently told Variety, “Our focus right now is asking the question, ‘What can Microsoft do for gaming?’ instead of simply how to stack up against the competition. […] I care less that people play Minecraft on an Xbox One, but that people can play Minecraft no matter what console or device they have in front of them.Regarding your specific question about console generations, this is why I still see games themselves evolving beyond generations, and I’d like to keep evolving hardware as multi-generational too.”

He also added what the team over at Microsoft is looking at the most regarding their current and future generations, “I look at investing into three key areas: content, cloud, and community – that is, making great games, making the experience of accessing and playing them better and improving things for the players overall. It helps lead gaming for everyone – not just Microsoft – into a better place for everyone.

In the same interview, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot added, “I think we will see another [console] generation, but there is a good chance that step-by-step we will see less and less hardware. […] There will be one more console generation and then after that, we will be streaming, all of us,” which does add to that sense of evolution that Spencer himself discussed.

The team over at Xbox has promised a bigger E3 conference than ever before with “many” surprises in store. What do you hope to see from the gaming powerhouse? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

