New Xbox Controller With Major Upgrades Reportedly Being Revealed in 2024

A new Xbox controller that should be compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC is said to be getting revealed in just a few short months. This past year, a substantial leak came about in the wake of Microsoft's battle with the FTC as part of the corporation's pursuit of acquiring Activision Blizzard. As a result of this leak, it was disclosed that Xbox was working on a new controller that was internally codenamed "Sebile." In the time since, Xbox itself hasn't officially confirmed that this controller is in the works, but it now sounds like an announcement is being planned near the summer.

According to The Verge reporter Tom Warren, Xbox's new controller "is supposed to be announced in May." Warren, who disclosed this information in the chat of a recent podcast, said that he doesn't believe Xbox's plans have changed in the wake of this past year's leak. Assuming that this is true, it means that this May announcement would likely be followed soon after by a release of the controller given that Xbox typically hasn't waited too long after accessory announcements to then make them available to purchase.

When it comes to what would set this new Xbox controller apart from the current models on the market, the aforementioned leak seems to have given us a good idea. For starters, the controller is said to be more durable than the current ones that can be purchased, which addresses a major criticism that some Xbox users have had for years. It's also said to feature haptic feedback and an accelerometer. This latter feature would simply allow players to pick up the controller to use it rather than needing to turn it on beforehand. In short, it seems like Microsoft borrowed some ideas from Sony's PS5 controller, the DualSense, which is easy to understand given the PlayStation controller's many fans.

For the time being, Microsoft has simply said that many of these past plans that leaked in 2023 might no longer hold true and has encouraged Xbox fans not to get too excited. Still, if what we've learned now is any indication, it sounds like we'll see this new Xbox controller soon enough. Whenever that reveal does come to fruition, we'll be sure to share the details with you here on ComicBook.com.