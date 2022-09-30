Xbox Exclusive Horror Game Now Releasing Earlier Than Expected

A highly anticipated Xbox exclusive horror game will be releasing much sooner now. Xbox hasn't had a ton of heavy hitter exclusives since the Xbox Series X was released in 2020. That's not to say there have been zero, we've had Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite to name some of the biggest. Both of these were tremendous games, though Halo Infinite has struggled a lot since releasing. It hasn't been able to meet the standards fans want for post-launch support and has dropped critical features like couch co-op. Xbox took a bit of a blow earlier this year when it confirmed that it was delaying Starfield to 2023 despite the fact it was intended to release this November. It was expected to be Xbox's killer app for 2022, but unfortunately, it will have to wait until next year.

However, Xbox does have a smaller, yet still very appealing game releasing in October called Scorn. It's a very gross and weird horror game and thankfully, it just had its release date moved up. The game was previously scheduled to release on October 21st, but a new trailer confirmed it will now release on October 14th, meaning players can dive in a week early. For some reason, a lot of the big October releases have been moving their release dates up and getting away from competition. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is releasing its campaign early on October 21st, Gotham Knights moved up from October 25th to October 21st, and now Scorn is trying to get away from both of those games.

Given it's one of the only Xbox exclusives dropping in the last few months of the year and is also probably going to be a fairly niche horror game and get overlooked due to the much larger games releasing at that time, coming out a bit earlier is probably the smartest idea. Only time will tell how much of an impact it really has on Scorn though!

Scorn releases for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on October 14th, 2022. Are you going to play the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T Game Informer]