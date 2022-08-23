Gotham Knights Gets New Release Date

Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games have revealed a new trailer for the upcoming video game featuring the upcoming video game's villains. In addition to the new trailer, it was revealed that Gotham Knights is actually releasing earlier than previously announced. The latest information about Gotham Knights was shared during Gamescom's Opening Night Live today and follows a series of trailers honing in on specific characters over the past several months. The latest and greatest DC video game is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 21st.

Notably, the trailer reveals that Harley Quinn, Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and the Court of Owls are apparently the main villains. The first two are newly revealed, but the latter two have been known in some way. Additionally, Renee Montoya will apparently team up with the former Batman associates to fight against them all. You can check out the new trailer for Gotham Knights for yourself below:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death," the official description of the upcoming video game reads. "An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Broadly speaking, Gotham Knights is now set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 21st. In case you missed it, the title is no longer set to release for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

What do you think about the latest Gotham Knights trailer? Are you excited to check the DC-branded video game out when it releases in October? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things DC and gaming!