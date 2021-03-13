Xbox Confirms FPS Boost Enhancements for 5 Bethesda Games

✖

Many Xbox games playable through backwards compatibility on the Xbox Series X|S will soon benefit from a feature called “FPS Boost,” and following the settlement of the Bethesda acquisition, five of Bethesda’s games will soon benefit from that feature. The five games that’ll have their performances enhanced on the new generation of consoles are Fallout 4, Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Special Edition, Prey, and Dishonored: Definitive Edition.

The Bethesda games slated to get the FPS Boost enhancements were confirmed during the latest episode of the official Xbox podcast. Xbox’s Larry Hryb and Jeff Rubenstein discussed various topics which included Bethesda’s games.

Dishonored Definitive Edition, Skyrim SE, Fallout 4, Fallout 76. and Prey are getting FPS boost on Xbox Series (up to 60 FPS - mentioned at 14:45) https://t.co/r6PSf8z4xQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 12, 2021

Interestingly enough, the announcement was spotted by multiple people around the 14:00 timestamp, but it doesn’t appear to be in the podcast itself any longer. There’s a moment in the video shortly after the 14:14 point where a jump cut happens which suggests the video’s been edited, possibly to remove the announcement about the Bethesda games getting FPS Boosts. It’s unclear at this time if the announcement was revealed to early or why it would be edited out of the podcast otherwise.

Whenever the FPS Boost feature is enabled for the games mentioned above, turning it on will be an easy process. The Xbox team said in its announcement post for the FPS Boost feature that it’ll add a “Compatibility Options” button in the settings for these games under the “Manage Game” section where the FPS Boost can be toggled on or off. The FPS Boosts also don’t require work from the developers themselves, so a wider variety of games will hopefully be able to benefit from the feature.

“As we detailed in October, with the increased CPU, GPU and memory from our new consoles, all of your existing games look and play better,” said Paul Eng, Senior Program Manager at Xbox. “With certain titles, we can make the experience even better, all with no work required by the developer, and no update needed by the gamer. To that end, the backward compatibility team has developed FPS Boost, which employs a variety of new methods for nearly doubling (and in a few instances, quadrupling) the original framerate on select titles. Higher, steadier framerates make games visually smoother, resulting in more immersive gameplay.”

Bethesda’s new Xbox Game Pass games are now available in the subscription service with more news on the FPS Boosts expected to come soon.