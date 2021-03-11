Xbox Game Pass Adding 20 Games from Elder Scrolls, Fallout, More Bethesda Series

✖

Xbox and Bethesda held a roundtable discussion on Thursday to discuss the recent acquisition of the creators of games like DOOM Eternal, Fallout 76, and many more. During that discussion, Xbox Game Pass expectedly was a big focus with Bethesda and Xbox confirming some big news for subscribers. Starting on March 12th, a total of 20 games from Bethesda’s various studios will be brought over to Xbox Game Pass for subscribers to play on the console and PC as well as through cloud gaming.

The Xbox Game Pass announcements are typically associated with a graphic that lists around seven or eight games or so, but this time, the graphic associated with the announcement is particularly stacked with a ton of well-known titles. Every DOOM game Bethesda fans could hope to play, three different Fallout games, The Elder Scrolls titles, and other fan-favorites of Bethesda like The Evil Within and Dishonored 2 made up the list of new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service.

You can see all of those games listed in full below along with the platforms that they’ll be available on. Each of the games is scheduled to be added to Xbox Game Pass starting on March 20th.

Dishonored Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

Dishonored 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM (1993) (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM II (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM 3 (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM 64 (Console, PC, Cloud)

DOOM Eternal (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Console, PC)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Console)

The Evil Within (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout 4 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout 76 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Fallout: New Vegas (Console)

Prey (Console, PC, Cloud)

RAGE 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Console, PC, Cloud)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Console, PC, Cloud)

Some of these games will also play better than ever before on the new Xbox consoles through some enhancements. It was confirmed that some games would get FPS Boosts, though it hasn’t been said yet which games will receive those.

As expected, Xbox and Bethesda had little to say about the future of the companies’ partnership in relation to exclusives. Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the deal between the two is about making sure future games are available on platforms that support Xbox Game Pass which is about a close an answer as we’ll get at this time.