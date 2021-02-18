Two Xbox Games Go Free-to-Play for the Weekend

✖

Two more Xbox games have been made free-to-play for the weekend to give players a chance at something new if they haven’t played the pair of games already. Those games are Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr and Fuser, and you can play the full games for free right now so long as you have an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The only catch with the games is that they’re free-to-play only until February 21st, but you can pick up both of them at a discount if you like what you see.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is a game Xbox owners will likely already be familiar with in some capacity by now, and there’s a chance a good chance you have it in your library already even if you haven’t played it in a while. The Warhammer game was one of the Xbox Games with Gold titles offered to subscribers in May 2020 and was available for a full month into June. If you weren’t able to claim it then or are only now interested in it, you can try it out for free for the next couple of days. It’s got the steeper discounts of the two games by far, too, with the Standard Edition marked down to just $6.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play Fuser and Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor - Martyr for free this weekend. Details here: https://t.co/54rV4chUHu — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) February 18, 2021

As for Fuser, that game was released just months ago. It lets players become the DJ and comes from Harmonix, the creators of the Rock Band series.

“It’s time to grab your friends and step on to the Fuser festival stage to start your journey as the ultimate DJ headliner!” an overview of the game explained. “Combine elements of the world’s most popular songs to create amazing mixes, then share your freestyling creations and headlining performances with the world! Customize your DJ’s unique look, from hair and tattoos to a festival stage show with pyrotechnics, lighting effects, video screens, and more. When you’re ready, compete in DJ Battles or collab with friends online! Play Fuser for free this weekend and check out the Deals with Gold sale in the Microsoft Store.”

You can check out the discounts for each of the games below and can play them for free on your Xbox devices so long as you’ve got the appropriate subscriptions.

Fuser

Standard Edition at 35% off: $38.99

VIP Edition at 20% off: $79.99

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr