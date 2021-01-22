Xbox Games with Gold for February 2021 Revealed

✖

The free Xbox games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will get next month have been announced with some big franchises headlining the list of February titles. In a change from previous months, a total of five games are being given away next month instead of the usual four. Those games are Gears 5, Resident Evil, Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb, and Lost Planet 2. The news was shared at the same time as Microsoft’s announcement that Xbox Live Gold prices would be increasing.

Getting five games instead of four may be directly related to the Xbox Live Gold price increase to make the new costs more attractive or maybe it’s just a one-time thing, but either way, it’s good news for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. The new games will be spread out throughout the month like they typically are with both Gears 5 and Resident Evil available for free throughout the whole month while others will come and go.

Five great games are coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via February's Games with Gold, including Gears 5, Resident Evil, and Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb. Full details here: https://t.co/ZS4g6oMCy9 — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) January 22, 2021

The full availabilities for each of the games can be found below courtesy of the Xbox team so that you know when you have to download the games before they’re unavailable.

Xbox Games with Gold for February

Gears 5: Available February 1 to 28

Resident Evil: Available February 1 to 28

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition: Available February 16 to March 15

Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb: Available February 1 to 15

Lost Planet 2: Available February 16 to 28

Gears 5 is the headliner for the month being a first-party Xbox game as well as one of the many that was upgraded to play better on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It’s true that Gears 5 is also included in the Xbox Game Pass program, so it being in the next month’s giveaways might not be an incentive for those who are subscribed to that or to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but it’s an incentive for those who aren’t already subscribed. As is the case with any Xbox Live Gold giveaway though, you’ll have to stay subscribed to the service if you want to retain access to these games.

Xbox’s free Games with Gold for February will be available starting on February 1st and will be available periodically throughout the rest of the month.