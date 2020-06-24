Xbox Game Pass Confirms 4 New Games Coming This Month

✖

Microsoft is adding four more games to the Xbox Game Pass program soon with each of the new titles coming to the console subscription this week. Only one of them is planned for Xbox Game Pass for PC, however. Those four games are Night Call, Observation, Streets of Rogue, and The Messenger, and it’s Observation that players will be able to download on both the console and PC platforms. Each of them are being added to Xbox Game Pass through the ID@Xbox program and

will be available through the subscription by the end of this week, Microsoft announced on Wednesday.

The four new games were announced on social media and on the Xbox Wire as Microsoft introduced Xbox Game Pass subscribers to their new options for the month. Night Call will be available starting on June 24th while the other three games will all be added the next day on June 25th.

Each of the games are worth trying if you’re already an Xbox Game Pass subscriber since they’ll automatically be included in your subscription, but Observation will be the most accessible to people based on platform availability since it’s being added to both the consoles and PC.

“A sci-fi thriller uncovering what happened to Dr. Emma Fisher, and the crew of her mission, through the lens of the station’s artificial intelligence S.A.M.,” Microsoft said about the new Xbox Game Pass addition. “Players assume the role of S.A.M. by operating the station’s control systems, cameras, and tools to assist Emma in discovering what is happening to the station, the vanished crew, and S.A.M. himself.”

Once these new games are added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription, they’ll benefit from the Xbox update introduced this month that improved the way users’ games are categorized in their game libraries. The update introduced a system that labeled games whenever they come from subscriptions like the Xbox Game Pass program so that players would know at a glance where they got their games from and what would go away should the subscription lapse.

Each of the new Xbox Game Pass games will be added on either June 24th or June 25th, so plan on downloading them on either your Xbox or PC when they’re available if any of them have caught your eye.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.