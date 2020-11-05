Xbox Game Pass' 5 New Games Includes One of Xbox One's Best Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, PC, and Android just got not one, not two, not three, not four, but five new games, including one of the highest-rated games of the generation. All five new additions are coming to the PC version of the service, but only four are coming to the Xbox One version. Meanwhile, users on Android can only enjoy three of the five new games. In other words, unless you're on PC, you won't be able to enjoy every newly added game, however, and if you're looking for the biggest and best AAA games, today's new wave is sure to leave you disappointed.
The highlight of the new additions is surely Celeste from Matt Makes Games, not only of the highest-rated games on 2018, but one of the highest-rated games on Xbox One period. Meanwhile, the other most notable addition is likely 2020's Deep Rock Galatic, which has been around for a few years but didn't fully release until this May. Despite being a few years old, the game remains fairly popular thanks to its co-op gameplay loop and the streamers and YouTubers that have picked it up.
As always, it's unclear how long any of these games will be available via Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, bar Knights and Bikes, which should be permanent addition since Microsoft owns the IP.
Below, you can check out all five new games. This includes not only a description of each game, but a trailer and information about platforms.
Celeste
About: "Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall. Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.
Platforms: Android, PC, and Xbox Oneprevnext
Deep Rock Galactic
About: Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters.
Platforms: Android, PC, and Xbox Oneprevnext
Eastshade
About: "You are a traveling painter, exploring the island of Eastshade. Capture the world on canvas using your artist’s easel. Talk to the inhabitants to learn about their lives. Make friends and help those in need. Discover mysteries and uncover secrets about the land. Surmount natural impasses to reach forgotten places. Experience how your actions impact the world around you."
Platforms: Android, Xbox One, and PCprevnext
Knights and Bikes
About: "You’ll play as Nessa & Demelza as they explore an ancient island with their pet goose Captain Honkers, riding and upgrading their bikes on a quest for answers. As the story unfolds they’ll face hazards, puzzles, and the gathering forces of an ancient curse with their growing collection of frisbees, water-balloons, toilet-plungers, and a boom-box loud enough to wake the undead. Together our heroines will laugh, learn, and cry - but will the power of their friendship be enough to actually save the island AND each other?"
Platforms: Xbox One and PCprevnext
Commanche0comments
About: "Command the powerful Comanche helicopters in intense and thrilling dog-fights!
Delve into the evolving singleplayer campaign and make a difference in a conflict of global proportions or compete with other Comanche players from all around the world in the explosive team-based multiplayer modes. Choose from an array of Comanche and drone configurations and utilize their strengths to your tactical advantage. Experience a new era of thrilling dog-fights and stealthy drone close-quarters action."
Platforms: PCprev