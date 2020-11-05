Xbox Game Pass' 5 New Games Includes One of Xbox One's Best Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, PC, and Android just got not one, not two, not three, not four, but five new games, including one of the highest-rated games of the generation. All five new additions are coming to the PC version of the service, but only four are coming to the Xbox One version. Meanwhile, users on Android can only enjoy three of the five new games. In other words, unless you're on PC, you won't be able to enjoy every newly added game, however, and if you're looking for the biggest and best AAA games, today's new wave is sure to leave you disappointed.

The highlight of the new additions is surely Celeste from Matt Makes Games, not only of the highest-rated games on 2018, but one of the highest-rated games on Xbox One period. Meanwhile, the other most notable addition is likely 2020's Deep Rock Galatic, which has been around for a few years but didn't fully release until this May. Despite being a few years old, the game remains fairly popular thanks to its co-op gameplay loop and the streamers and YouTubers that have picked it up.

As always, it's unclear how long any of these games will be available via Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, bar Knights and Bikes, which should be permanent addition since Microsoft owns the IP.

Below, you can check out all five new games. This includes not only a description of each game, but a trailer and information about platforms.