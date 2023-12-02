New Xbox Game Pass Games Are The First of Their Kind

12 of the 14 games being added to Xbox Game Pass in December are locked behind Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means if you're an Xbox Game Pass Core subscriber you're only get two games in December, which may not seem like a lot, but it's more than previous months. Since the start of Xbox Game Pass Core, there have been zero games added to it. In other words, these two new Xbox Game Pass Core games are the first of their kind.

The more notable of the two games is Chivalry 2, one of the better multiplayer games of the last couple years. Developed by Torn Banner Studios and published by Tripwire Interactive, it debuted back in 2021 and was nominated for Best Multiplayer Game in our yearly awards that year. The other new game also released in 2021, but via developer We're Five Games and publisher tinyBuild. It's not as popular or highly rated as Chivalry 2, but it did cultivate an audience when it was released.

Chivalry 2: "Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield! Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more. Dominate massive, 64-player battlefields. Catapults tear the earth apart as you lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps."

Totally Reliable Delivery Service: "Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it's time to deliver! Join up to four friends to play in this ragdoll physics simulation about terrible package delivery couriers. Work together using odd machinery, useful gadgets, and the wonders of physics to reliably deliver packages to their destination. Delivery attempted, that's a Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee!"

