Leaked Xbox Game Pass Games Confirmed for December

The first Xbox Game Pass games for the month of December 2023 have been confirmed as of this week with some heavy hitters in the lineup. Those include big names like Far Cry and Tomb Raider as well as some games that people won't even have to wait for since they released already (possibly ahead of schedule?) before December's even arrived. These games only account for the first half of December, too, so we can expect more of them to be announced before December 15th to round out the rest of the year's new Xbox Game Pass games.

Of course, some may have already known about these new Xbox Game Pass games for a brief time before their official unveiling. That's because two of them -- Remnant: From the Ashes and Remnant 2 -- were basically shadow-dropped given that they were added before any formal announcement was made. Remnant 2 is obviously a sequel to the first game, and if the original Remnant being on Xbox Game Pass sounds familiar, that's because it was part of the catalog previously before being removed.

After that, the rest of the new Xbox Game Pass games leaked just before they were announced. But regardless of what was leaked and when, we now know what the Xbox Game Pass games are for the first half of December 2023. You can find those listed out below:

First Xbox Game Pass Games for December

Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Remnant II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – Available Today

Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1

SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 5

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

While the Iron's Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 7

Against the Storm (PC) – December 8

Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 12

Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 14

While many of those games like Far Cry 6 and Rise of the Tomb Raider should need little introduction, others are totally new games that'll be added to Xbox Game Pass on day one. Those include SteamWorld Build and While the Iron's Hot which are both releasing near the start of the December drops.

With these games being added in December, some will be removed, too. Xbox confirmed that Chained Echoes, Opus Magnum, Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, and Rubber Bandits will all be pulled from the Xbox Game Pass catalogs on December 15th, so play those while you can if you've been meaning to but haven't gotten around to it.