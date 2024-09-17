Xbox Game Pass Reveals Final September Releases, and Console Users Are Not Happy

We're officially past the halfway point for September, and Xbox Game Pass has revealed a new batch of games that will be released through the end of the month. In total, three games were announced for the service, making for a light couple of weeks. Unfortunately, this has been a pretty sparse month in general, and it seems console users are getting the short end of the stick; of the three games announced today, just one will be available on console, while all three will be playable to those playing on PC. The following games and dates have been revealed:

September 19th- Wargroove 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

September 20th- Frostpunk 2 (PC)

September 24th- Ara: History Untold (PC)

Following today's announcement, a number of Game Pass subscribers aired their frustrations on social media. The fact is, Game Pass for PC is actually a cheaper service than it is on console, yet console users are getting fewer games. It doesn't help that Xbox also announced nine games that will be leaving the service on September 30th, including high-profile titles like Gotham Knights, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, and My Time at Portia. There are always going to be months that are better than others, but subscribers can hardly be blamed for feeling shorted right now.

While console subscribers might be feeling a bit down today, the new PC Game Pass additions are pretty notable. Frostpunk 2 and Ara: History Untold are both day one releases on the service, which means subscribers get to play them the same day as everyone else. As for Wargroove 2, the game launched last year to strong critical praise, so at least the lone console option through the end of the month happens to be a good one.

Hopefully October will have a lot more for console fans to get excited about. We know that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be arriving on October 25th, and it will be a day one offering. The new CoD represents one of Xbox's biggest first-party games of the year, so that alone should give subscribers something to look forward to!

How do you feel about this new batch of Xbox Game Pass offerings? Are you frustrated by the lack of console games for the next two weeks? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!