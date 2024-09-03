Xbox Game Pass September Releases Include Three Day One Games

A new month is officially underway, and that means a new batch of games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next few weeks. As is often the case, the previously revealed batch included one new game for September, and that one is available today: Star Trucker. However, we’ve now got a lot more games confirmed, which takes us through the middle of September. Interestingly enough, three of the games that are coming to Game Pass this month happen to be day one releases! The following games will be joining Xbox Game Pass over the next two weeks:

September 3rd- Star Trucker (Console, PC, Cloud)

September 4th- Age of Mythology: Retold (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

September 5th- Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game (Console, PC, Cloud)

September 11th- Riders Republic (Console, PC, Cloud)

September 17th- Train Sim World 5 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Star Trucker, Age of Mythology: Retold, and Train Sim World 5 are all day one games, coming to Game Pass at the same time that they’re made available for the first time on the Microsoft Store. That makes it harder to look up reviews and impressions ahead of time, but it’s nice to be able to try something truly new as part of your subscription. While Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game is not a day one release, it’s actually a fairly recent one, having only released back in March. Riders Republic is significantly older, but it was received positively upon release, earning a 4 out of 5 from ComicBook’s official review. For those that missed out on the game in 2021, this should be the perfect opportunity!

All in all, the month of September seems to be off to a decent start for Game Pass subscribers. We’ll have to see how the second half of the month closes things out, but the rest of the year is already starting to come into focus. We know that October 25th will see the day one addition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, while December 9th will give us Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. As Microsoft’s big first-party games for the rest of 2024, those two titles should hold a lot of appeal for Xbox owners, but hopefully we’ll see a lot more Game Pass announcements filling in the gaps while we wait!

