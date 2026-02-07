February 13 Is Going to Be a Big Day for Xbox Game Pass

February 13 is set to be a big day for Xbox Game Pass. January is slow every month for new video game releases, and consquently, slow for Xbox Game Pass users. February things start to pick up, though, and this year is no exception. In particular, on February 13, the Microsoft subscription service is set to have its first major day-one Xbox Game Pass game of 2026 and a major RPG added as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First, the big day one game. While this won’t be the first day one Xbox Game Pass game of 2026, it is the first noteworthy one. More specifically, on February 13, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will be able to play High on Life 2 the moment it releases on Xbox Series X and PC. This is the sequel to Squanch Games’ 2022 comedic first-person shooter, 2022’s biggest Xbox Game Pass launch, the biggest single-player game launch in Xbox Game Pass history, and the biggest third-party launch on Xbox Game Pass ever. Suffice to say, the sequel is the biggest Xbox Game Pass so far in 2026, and will likely be one of its biggest of the entire year. The other game being added on February 13 is Kingdom Come Deliverance, one of 2018’s biggest RPGs and the predecessor to 2025’s Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, one of the best RPGs of this generation.

High on Life 2

Play video

High on Life 2, like its predecessor, is a comedic first-person shooter where you and a ragtag team of alien misfits must fight your way across the galaxy to stop an evil pharmaceutical conglomerate that is putting price tags on human life. There is a major difference between it and its predecessor, though, and that is the fact that creator Justin Roiland — the founder of the studio, best known as the creator of Rick and Morty — is not involved. It remains to be seen if the series and the studio can deliver without him.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Play video

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was released back in 2018 by developer Warhorse Studios. It is a realistic, open-world medieval RPG with a Metacritic score range of 68 to 76. This is obviously not a great range, but it nonetheless managed to sell millions of copies and get a sequel, and this sequel is one of the best RPGs of the 2020s. It is also worth noting that it would have a higher score if it did not have substantial performance issues at launch, whihc, of course, have since been fixed.

In the game, set in the Holy Roman Empire, you play as Henry, a humble blacksmith who is on a quest to aveng the death of his parents and village.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.