Xbox Game Pass Surprise Releasing Beloved Multiplayer Game

Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it's about to stealth-launch an incredibly popular multiplayer title onto the subscription service. For the most part, Xbox tends to announce its new additions to Game Pass days or weeks ahead of their eventual arrivals. Rather than continuing this trend, though, Xbox has today announced that it's about to let loose a new heavy hitter on the service within the coming day.

Revealed via the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, it was confirmed that Chivalry 2 will join the subscription platform on Tuesday, October 4. Chivalry 2 is a melee-focused multiplayer game set during a medieval time period that initially launched last summer. Since that time, the game has gone on to continue to be quite popular across console and PC platforms. In fact, it happened to be one of our own favorite Games of the Year that released in 2021. Now, those on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC that are subscribed to Game Pass will be able to check out the game for themselves without having to outright purchase it.

Chivalry 2 is coming tomorrow and you're gonna need a battlecry. Drop emojis below to paint a picture of how you'll be yelling in battle pic.twitter.com/nIRvqNIaHS — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 3, 2022

All in all, this is a pretty big addition to Xbox Game Pass and sets a great precedent for the other titles that Microsoft might bring to the service over the course of October 2022. Although we haven't yet learned what else will be coming to Game Pass this month, it seems likely that more details will be coming about quite soon. When that information is divulged, we'll be sure to share the details with you here on ComicBook.com.

If you would like to learn more about Chivalry 2, you can check out the game's official description courtesy of developer Torn Banner Studios down below.

"Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more. Dominate massive, 64-player battlefields. Catapults tear the earth apart as you lay siege to castles, set fire to villages, and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps. Charge to battle alongside your friends with all-platform crossplay and claim glory by your blade!"