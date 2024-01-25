Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Should Play "Masterpiece" Before It Is Gone

Xbox Game Pass has so many games at any given point that many great games fly under the radar. This wouldn't be a problem if each game was permanently available, but most games available via Xbox Game Pass are only available for a limited time. One of these games is Jusant, which you should definitely play before it is removed. When it will be removed, we don't know. It was added when the game released back in October, so it should survive most of this year, if not the entire year, but there is no guarantee; and you don't want to miss out on this one.

At the time the game was added, it was lauded by many across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, with some even calling the game a "masterpiece." This may be a step too far, even if some agree, though the game does boast a very solid 85 on Metacritic. And for what it is worth, we recently played it and can't recommend it enough. Is it a masterpiece like some say? No, but it is certainly one of the best games of 2023, which is saying a lot considering how stacked last year was.

If you are looking for a relaxing game, a palette cleanser with a vague, artsy story improved with an adorable sidekick -- if this sounds like your kind of game -- then Jusant is a must-play. While its climbing mechanics don't translate to everyone, the game's music, art direction, and narrative all come together in a very well-rounded and pleasant way. And even if you don't love the climbing mechanics, the game's sense of awe and mystery will likely be enough to propel you forward through it.

One of the biggest appeals of the game though is you don't need ignore your wife and kids for a month to beat it. It is roughly five hours long, and easily digestible in a few sessions.

About the Game + Trailer

"Enjoy meditative vibes in Jusant, an action-puzzle climbing game," reads an official blurb about the game. "Scale an immeasurably tall tower and ascend to new heights alongside your watery companion. Master your climbing tools, find your way up through diverse biomes, and piece together the tower's past."