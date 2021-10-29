Xbox Game Pass Just Had One of Its Biggest Days This Year

Across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Cloud, and PC, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have seven new games. Of the seven games, six of them have been added to the library of the console version. Meanwhile, PC subscribers can enjoy five of the seven new games, and those making use of the Cloud can enjoy three of the seven games. As always, it’s unclear how long any of these games will be available, but at least one is a permanent addition because it comes straight from Xbox itself.

The most notable addition is this game from Xbox Game Studios, Age of Empires IV, which just released this week. Other notable games include Backbone, which also is a new release, and The Forgotten City, one of the year’s most acclaimed games. And for nostalgic gamers, there’s also an Xbox 360 game.

Below, you can read more about each new game and watch a trailer of each new game:

The Forgotten City: “The Forgotten City is a narrative-driven time loop adventure in ancient Rome. Discover the ruins of an ancient underground city, travel 2000 years into the past, and unravel the mystery of who destroyed it by cleverly exploiting the power to wind back time. The fate of the city is in your hands.”

Age of Empires IV: “One of the most beloved real-time strategy games returns to glory with Age of Empires IV, putting you at the center of epic historical battles that shaped the world. Featuring both familiar and innovative new ways to expand your empire in vast landscapes with stunning 4K visual fidelity, Age of Empires IV brings an evolved real-time strategy game to a new generation.”

Backbone: “Backbone is a post-noir narrative adventure. Become raccoon private eye Howard Lotor and explore dystopian Vancouver inhabited by animals as you uncover a deeply personal story of change and transformation.”

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare: “In this brand new standalone experience, Alan Wake fights the herald of darkness, the evil Mr. Scratch! A thrilling new storyline, hordes of creepy enemies, serious firepower, and beautiful Arizona locations, combined with a fun and challenging new game mode make this a must for Alan Wake veterans, and the perfect jumping on point for new players!”

Project Wingman: “Project Wingman is a flight action game that lets you take the seat of advanced fighter jets and become a true ace. Fight in various missions and game modes ranging from intense aerial dogfights to large scale ground assault in an alternate scorched earth setting.”

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition: “Nongunz is a roguelite action-platformer. Battle grotesque creatures, kill quickly to maintain your combo meter, and rescue worshipers to become part of your idle army to buy upgrades.”

Bassmaster Fishing 2022: “Bassmaster Fishing 2022, the official video game is coming this Fall, bringing the thrill of competitive big bass fishing to PC. Dive into the fully licensed content from the Bassmaster series from amateur to elite events.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.