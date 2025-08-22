Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Two RPGs That Couldn’t Be More Different From One Another

Each month, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look forward to a new list of games to try out. On August 19th, Xbox unveiled its next wave of additions for August 2025. The lineup is pretty stacked, with a decent variety of options to choose from. But for RPG fans, it’s an interesting month, as two very different titles are arriving on Xbox Game Pass this month.

Among the list of games arriving on Game Pass, players will find two big RPGs from recent years. The first is Persona 4 Golden, a JRPG from ATLUS. The second is none other than Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the most recent and possibly last installment in the beloved Dragon Age franchise. These games may both be RPGs, but that’s where the similarities end. Different in style and tone, the two games also saw quite contrasting receptions from fans and critics alike.

Persona 4 Is One of the Best RPGs Ever

Image courtesy of Atlus & Sega

Persona 4 Golden is the definitive edition of Persona 4, the fourth installment in the beloved anime-style JRPG series. The game received an impressive 93 Metacritic rating upon release, earning Universal Acclaim from both fans and critics alike on the platform. Persona 4 has been praised for its strong narrative, compelling characters, and gorgeous graphics and sound design.

Persona 4 might have originally been released back in 2008, but for many gamers, it has stood up to the test of time. The revisited Persona 4 Golden brought the game to more modern platforms without losing much of its heart, though not every element of the game has aged as well. Some of the game’s themes around identity stumble to capture modern sensibilities, but in all, it is still worth revisiting, especially when you can try it for free.

For RPG fans, Persona 4 Golden‘s arrival on Xbox Game Pass is great news. The game offers a lengthy and compelling story for fans to sink into, promising stellar voice performances, beautiful graphics, and a murder mystery plot to boot. As far as RPGs go, this one leans more into a modern coming-of-age story rather than the fantasy vibes many associate with the genre. In that regard, it’s a solid choice for those looking to leave the sword and spells behind for something different.

Our own ComicBook review called the game “a must-play JRPG,” and that makes it a solid addition to the Game Pass catalog for August. By contrast, fans may well be wary of seeing Dragon Age: The Veilguard alongside it.

Image courtesy of BioWare & Electronic Arts

By contrast, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is probably one of the bigger RPG letdowns in recent years. Fans of the Dragon Age franchise were eager to finally get a new installment, but were not pleased with what they ultimately received in The Veilguard. Though critical reviews weren’t terrible at around 82 on Metacritic, fans had stronger (and more negative) opinions.

For many, The Veilguard was a bizarre change in tone and playstyle for the franchise. It abandoned previous lore and choices, rewriting the story in a way that disregarded prior entries. In particular, the shift towards a more cartoony art style and the story, which many felt simply didn’t live up to prior entries, alienated fans of the franchise.

For those who came to The Veilguard fresh, it fares a bit better as a decent enough RPG change with tolerably enjoyable combat. It opts for more streamlined gameplay rather than an open world, so it’s relatively easy to play at a fast clip. But, it isn’t going to be the Dragon Age you remember from classics like Dragon Age: Origins.

If you’re curious to know just what fans are frustrated about, or coming in fresh to the Dragon Age franchise, the game may still be worth checking out while it’s on Game Pass. But ultimately, this feels like yet another attempt to get The Veilguard out there when it has fallen short of fan and sales expectations.

Having these two games appear alongside one another in the same month is an interesting juxtaposition for RPG fans. The two games really couldn’t be more different, with Persona 4 Golden heaped in praise and The Veilguard credited with potentially killing its franchise. Even so, it’s an opportunity to check out a bit of gaming history on both ends of the spectrum, and your personal mileage with either game might vary.