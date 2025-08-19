Xbox Game Pass Adds Gears of War: Reloaded and More for August 2025

The next wave of August 2025 games is coming soon to Xbox Game Pass, including the biggest title of the month. Gears of War: Reloaded is the remaster of the legendary first Gears of War, starting a series that would rival Halo on Xbox. But this isn’t the only title coming to the subscription service this month. New releases are coming on launch day, as well as older titles that fans may have been waiting to play. Sadly, players can also expect some games to leave at the end of August as Game Pass is constantly rotating what is available in its game catalog.

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on August 26th and comes to Xbox Game Pass day one, allowing subscribers to play the game for free. Those who own Gears of War: Ultimate Edition can also upgrade to this enhanced version for free, separate from Xbox Game Pass.

The month of August includes other games as well. EA and BioWare’s latest title, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, is coming to Xbox Game Pass on August 28th. This immersive single-player RPG returns to the world of Dragon Age with new characters and a new story.

Ahead of these titles, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play various titles when they are added. Both Goat Simulator Remastered and Persona 4 Golden are coming to the service on August 20th, bringing a classic JRPG and a chaotic sandbox experience.

Herdling, a brand new game from Okomotive, the developer of the FAR series, and Panic, the publishers of Firewatch. It is releasing on August 21st and will be available on launch day through Xbox Game Pass. This atmospheric and heartwarming tale sees players traveling to the top of a mountain while guiding an assortment of interesting creatures.

All New Xbox Game Pass Games for August 2025

Blacksmith Master Game Preview- Available Now (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

Game Preview- Available Now (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Void/Breaker – Available Now (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

– Available Now (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Heretic + Hexen – Available Now (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

– Available Now (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Goat Simulator Remastered – August 20th (Game Pass Standard)

– August 20th (Game Pass Standard) Persona 4 Golden – August 20th (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard)

– August 20th (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard) Herdling – August 21st (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

– August 21st (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Gears of War: Reloaded – August 26th (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

– August 26th (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) Dragon Age: The Veilguard – August 28th – (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)

In addition to these games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players get other perks. This includes the Delta Force: Immortal Supplies Bundle and Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: August Member Monthly Bonus. Both provide unique cosmetics and bonuses to aid in gameplay.

While these are the new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, subscribers are also losing various games at the end of the month. This includes Ben 10 Power Trip, Borderlands 3, Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, Sea of Stars, and This War of Mine: Final Cut. There is only a limited time left to play these games before they disappear from the Xbox Game Pass catalog.