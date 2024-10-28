Dragon Age: The Veilguard Metacritic Score Revealed, Lower Than Inquisition

Dragon Age: The Veilguard reviews have begun to populate online, which in turn has revealed the Metacritic score of the new BioWare RPG. The new Dragon Age game won’t release until October 31, however, those on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S looking forward to the RPG have a decent idea of what to expect now that reviews are posting. To this end, at the moment of writing this, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is sitting at an 84 (PS5) and an 78 (PC) on Metacritic. Averaged out, the score comes in at an 82.

For context, Dragon Age: Origins, the first game in the series, boasts a 91 on Metacritic as its highest score. Its sequel, Dragon Age II, meanwhile has a score of 82 on Metacritic as its highest score. And then the third and most recent game, Dragon Age: Inquisition, has an 89 on Metacritic, with its low end being an 85. Taking into the high end and low end, Dragon Age: The Veilguard looks set to come in behind Origins and Inquisition, but above DA2.

Based on early impressions — including previews — this score is about what most expected. The question for BioWare was never going to be the game’s critical performance, but what its commercial performance will end up being, and whether it can make its money back on a very long and costly development.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release worldwide on October 31, priced at $69.99. When it releases, it will be available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Dragon Age game — including all of the latest Dragon Age news, all of the latest Dragon Age rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Dragon Age deals — click here.

“From the storytellers at BioWare comes Dragon Age: The Veilguard, an all new single-player fantasy RPG experience,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. This bold, heroic adventure is built to deliver on what the series is best known for: rich storytelling, fantasy worldbuilding, companions & fellowship, and a world where you matter. In Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll embark on a quest to face powerful Elven gods and stop the destruction they’re unleashing on the world. You are known as Rook, battling on the front lines alongside a compelling cast of companions with individual storylines and motivations. In true Dragon Age fashion, companions are central to the experience and as Rook, you must rise up, rally your crew and forge relationships to become the unexpected leader others believe in.