Xbox Game Pass Is Losing a Popular 2020 Game Tonight

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are losing a popular 2020 game today, or more specifically, by the end of the day. Once the clock strikes midnight, two games will leave behind Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. One of these games, HyperDot, isn't very consequential. The other is more notable though. In addition to HyperDot, 2020's sleeper hit Journey to the Savage Planet, is also waving goodbye to subscribers.

As always, there's no word on when or if either of these games will return. They probably won't, but if either or both do, it probably won't be anytime soon. That said, as long as both are available via the subscription service -- and right now, they are -- then each game is available to purchase with a 20 percent discount if you want to play either after tonight.

As for Journey to the Savage Planet, it debuted on January 28 via publisher 505 Games and developer Typhoon Studios, the latter of which is now owned by Google. On Xbox One and PC, the game boasts a solid 76 on Metacritic and seemingly performed well on the market. Despite this, it's unlikely it will get a sequel because of the Google acquisition.

"Welcome to the pioneer program. As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace - The 4th best interstellar space exploration company - Your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans," reads an official pitch of the game. "You may be short on equipment and experience, but good luck!"

