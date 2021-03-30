Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Protest April's Free Games

Today, Microsoft revealed April's Games With Gold lineup Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are getting. And like March's offering, April's offering has left a substantial part of the Xbox community unhappy. For April, Microsoft is offering subscribers four games, two of which are Xbox One games and two of which are Xbox 360 games. And this has been the offer for a while now. When the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S dropped, many assumed a next-gen game would be added to the mix, but this hasn't happened. In fact, not only has this not happened, but the quality of the offer has been on an undeniably decline.

For the month of April, subscribers will be dished the following games: Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, Truck Racing Championship, Dark Void, and Hard Corps: Uprising. For those that don't know: the former two games are Xbox One games while the latter two are Xbox 360 titles. Between the four of them, the most recent is a 2019 game, while the next newest is from 2017.

Again, it's not a very glamorous lineup of games, especially if you remove Vikings: Wolves of Midgard from the equation. And as a result, many Xbox gamers are protesting the lineup and the current state of the service.