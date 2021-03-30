Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Protest April's Free Games
Today, Microsoft revealed April's Games With Gold lineup Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are getting. And like March's offering, April's offering has left a substantial part of the Xbox community unhappy. For April, Microsoft is offering subscribers four games, two of which are Xbox One games and two of which are Xbox 360 games. And this has been the offer for a while now. When the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S dropped, many assumed a next-gen game would be added to the mix, but this hasn't happened. In fact, not only has this not happened, but the quality of the offer has been on an undeniably decline.
For the month of April, subscribers will be dished the following games: Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, Truck Racing Championship, Dark Void, and Hard Corps: Uprising. For those that don't know: the former two games are Xbox One games while the latter two are Xbox 360 titles. Between the four of them, the most recent is a 2019 game, while the next newest is from 2017.
Again, it's not a very glamorous lineup of games, especially if you remove Vikings: Wolves of Midgard from the equation. And as a result, many Xbox gamers are protesting the lineup and the current state of the service.
Get Rid of This
I'm sorry, but get rid of this. It's not even worth paying for at this point. PS+ destroys Xbox Live Gold.— LH (@Hunter4J) March 30, 2021
It Gets Worse Every Month
This seems to get worse every month. It’s madness. Scrap it.— andyricflair (@andyricflair) March 30, 2021
Cancel It
Just cancel Games with Gold. It's just disappointing month after month.— Shred (@JShred7) March 30, 2021
Shut It Down
Games with gold just needs to be shut down and just focus on game pass. There has not been a decent game in months.— West_LA_Fadeaway (@FadeawayLa) March 30, 2021
Finally Let the Subscription Expire
I've let my gold expire after subbing for years. Games with gold is utter shite and has been for ages.— benjo (@THEHOBBGOBLIN) March 30, 2021
Pathetic Games
Pathetic games once again. Why do you charge Xbox players for online when it's free for PC players?@aarongreenberg— Alexandre (@AlexandreCL64) March 30, 2021
Never Heard of These Games
Still waiting something better than these games I've never heard of pic.twitter.com/kov4PdhTwI— FanaticQuill250 (@quill250) March 30, 2021
Unappealing
The negative hype from months of underwhelming releases seems counter productive. Game Pass is strong so maybe canning the free games is a good move if people are constantly dissatisfied with the games offered. Free is free, but unappealing is also unappealing— WiserStudent557 (@student557) March 30, 2021
Are We Being Punished?
It's official... We're being punished for the failed price bump.— Quasmin (@quasmin) March 30, 2021
Worst GWG Ever?
This is the saddest GWG in history prob. pic.twitter.com/3uWU6iCryB— VinnyDanger (@Vinnydanger1) March 30, 2021