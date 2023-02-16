Xbox Game Pass Adds "Adrenaline-Fueled" New Shooter

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now look to play a new shooter that only launched less than a year ago in March 2022. For the most part, Game Pass has been on a hot streak in recent weeks as it has added titles like Hi Fi Rush, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Madden NFL 23. And while February is going to end on quite a strong note with the addition of Atomic Heart, a new shooter from publisher Devolver Digital is now available on the platform.

As of today, Xbox Game Pass has added Shadow Warrior 3 to the cloud, console, and PC versions of the service. This is specifically the Definitive Edition of the game, contains a bit more content compared to what was seen in the base version that was released last year. Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition also technically just launched today as a whole, which makes this yet another day-one addition for Xbox Game Pass members.

from out of the shadows and into our game library!!! pic.twitter.com/PiBWhXaQRA — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 16, 2023

Developed by Flying Wild Hog, Shadow Warrior 3 was largely met with solid reviews when it released in the early months of 2022. Although SW3 ended up being a bit more divisive with fans compared to the first two installments, the game still boasts a respectable 76 aggregate score on Metacritic for Xbox Series X. So if you're looking for a new first-person shooter to play and happened to be a Game Pass subscriber, this might be one title that is now worth checking out.

If you'd like to learn more about Shadow Warrior 3, you can check out the game's official description below.

"Experience the Definitive Edition of Shadow Warrior 3, an ultraviolent blend of fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement through a mythical Japanese realm. Test your skills in Survival Mode, New Game Plus, and Hardcore Mode, and WATCH OUT FOR THAT DRAGON!

Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former nemesis Orochi Zilla return in Shadow Warrior 3, the latest entry in the gore-soaked, wisecracking FPS series. Embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon Lo Wang unwittingly unleashed from its eternal prison, tearing your way through a fractured land infested with demons using a dynamic arsenal of blades and bullets."