Xbox Game Pass Insider Leaks New RPG Being Added Soon

According to a new rumor from a fairly well-known leaker, Xbox Game Pass is getting a new Atlus RPG soon, which perhaps isn't very surprising considering that Atlus has been bringing Persona to the subscription service recently. And unlike these games, the RPG in question was actually available on Xbox when it was released, so it's even less surprising in this context. That said, if you haven't played Soul Hackers 2, you may want to hold off buying it if you're on PC or Xbox, as according to eXtas1s, it's coming to Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, how soon, we don't know. All the scoop notes is that it's coming to the subscription service and it's implied it's coming soon. That's it.

Developed by Atlus and published by Sega, Soul Hackers 2 debuted in 2022, on August 25 in Japan and August 26 in the United States, via the PC and via both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. According to reviewers, the game is decent, but not great, as its Metacritic scores range from 70 to 77. For those that don't know: it's the sequel to 1997's Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, the fifth installment in the Devil Summer series, and is actually a part of the Megami Tensei franchise.

"Amidst the glimmer of neon lights, technological advancement causes humans to be consumed by commercial convenience. In the shadows, a war between the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society is brewing, Devil Summoners who harness the otherworldly powers of 'Demons.' Existing in the secret sea of humanity's data, a digital hivemind has evolved into sentience: Aion. Observing humankind from afar, Aion calculates that a world-ending disaster is imminent and creates two agents to combat against it: Ringo and Figue. Together, these agents of Aion must investigate and prevent a butterfly effect that will lead to the end of the world."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively.