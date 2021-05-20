Xbox Game Pass Losing Two Kingdom Hearts Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass has announced a number of new games coming to the system this month, but it comes at a cost, as several games are also slated to leave the service soon. Unfortunately for Kingdom Hearts fans, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will both leave Game Pass on May 31st. Subscribers will still be able to check out Kingdom Hearts III after that date, but the rest of the series will no longer be available. Those that still need to finish the games might want to try wrapping them up quickly!

For those less familiar with the Kingdom Hearts series, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue contain the entirety of the series prior to Kingdom Hearts III. The two compilations feature entire games, as well as HD remastered cinematics for others. The naming conventions for both compilations can be a bit daunting, but the two basically comprise everything that's been offered for the series prior to KH III.

Unfortunately, the departure of the two games will make it difficult for Xbox Game Pass subscribers to experience the majority of the Kingdom Hearts saga. Fans that haven't completed the games will be happy to know that their save data will remain even though the games will leave. As such, Xbox owners can always track down the physical versions, or make a purchase on the Microsoft Store. There's always the option to wait to see if the games eventually come back to Game Pass, but it could be a while.

While the news is sure to disappoint some Kingdom Hearts fans, this is merely a reality of the subscription service era: titles are frequently rotated in and out as licenses expire. Square Enix and Microsoft seem to be on good terms, as Game Pass saw the addition of Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster this month, and Octopath Traveler earlier this year. It wouldn't be surprising to see Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue eventually return after a bit of a break!

Are you disappointed that these two Kingdom Hearts compilations are leaving Game Pass? Do you think the games will be back soon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!