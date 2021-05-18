Xbox Game Pass Adding 15 More Games Soon
Xbox routinely adds new games to Xbox Game Pass for both consoles and the PC platform, but the games usually only come in a few handfuls throughout the course of a month. The second half of May’s Xbox Game Pass games were revealed this week though to show that a total of 15 more games will come to the subscription service before the month concludes. Conan Exiles, Secret Neighbor, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville are among some of the highlights for the rest of this month’s games.
The 15 total games were all listed on Xbox’s site as well as through social media with information on when the games will be added to the service and through which platforms they’ll be available. Some of them are being added to just the PC platform while others will be available through a mix of PC, console, and cloud systems. A few of the games listed are part of EA Play’s subscription service which means that they’ll be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no extra cost.
A bulk of the 15 games will be added on May 20th while May 27th will similarly bring quite a few games to the service. You can see the full rundown of the rest of May’s games below along with info on the platforms they’ll come to and the dates they’ll arrive. One of those games, SnowRunner, is out right now.
Xbox Game Pass Games for the Rest of May
- SnowRunner (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now
- Peggle 2 (Cloud) EA Play – May 20
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Cloud) EA Play – May 20
- Secret Neighbor (PC) ID@Xbox – May 20
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20
- The Wild at Heart (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – May 20
- Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play – May 21
- Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – May 25
- Conan Exiles (Cloud and Console) ID@Xbox – May 27 – Optimized for Series X|S on May 27
- Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) – May 27
- Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) – May 27
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console) ID@Xbox – May 27
- Slime Rancher (PC) ID@Xbox – May 27
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC) ID@Xbox – May 27
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC) – May 27
The new Xbox Game Pass games will arrive starting on May 20th with more coming throughout the rest of the month.