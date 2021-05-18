Xbox Game Pass Adding 15 More Games Soon

✖

Xbox routinely adds new games to Xbox Game Pass for both consoles and the PC platform, but the games usually only come in a few handfuls throughout the course of a month. The second half of May’s Xbox Game Pass games were revealed this week though to show that a total of 15 more games will come to the subscription service before the month concludes. Conan Exiles, Secret Neighbor, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville are among some of the highlights for the rest of this month’s games.

The 15 total games were all listed on Xbox’s site as well as through social media with information on when the games will be added to the service and through which platforms they’ll be available. Some of them are being added to just the PC platform while others will be available through a mix of PC, console, and cloud systems. A few of the games listed are part of EA Play’s subscription service which means that they’ll be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no extra cost.

A bulk of the 15 games will be added on May 20th while May 27th will similarly bring quite a few games to the service. You can see the full rundown of the rest of May’s games below along with info on the platforms they’ll come to and the dates they’ll arrive. One of those games, SnowRunner, is out right now.

Xbox Game Pass Games for the Rest of May

SnowRunner (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Peggle 2 (Cloud) EA Play – May 20

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Cloud) EA Play – May 20

Secret Neighbor (PC) ID@Xbox – May 20

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20

The Wild at Heart (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – May 20

Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play – May 21

Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – May 25

Conan Exiles (Cloud and Console) ID@Xbox – May 27 – Optimized for Series X|S on May 27

Fuzion Frenzy (Cloud) – May 27

Joy Ride Turbo (Cloud) – May 27

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (Console) ID@Xbox – May 27

Slime Rancher (PC) ID@Xbox – May 27

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC) ID@Xbox – May 27

SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC) – May 27

The new Xbox Game Pass games will arrive starting on May 20th with more coming throughout the rest of the month.